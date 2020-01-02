Billie Childs Gilson, 92, passed away on Sunday December 15th, 2019. After months of failing health, she died peacefully at her Conroe Texas home with family by her side.

A kind, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Billie, ("Granny" to Family) was the solid foundation of the Gilson Family.

Born in Kerrville Texas, Granny graduated from San Jacinto High in Houston, class of 44. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton for one semester at the behest of her older sister Corinne, but college was not for her. Although Billie's love was raising her children, she was a dedicated employee holding administrative positions in the Conroe tax office, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Bandera Bank and Bandera tax office.

She met her lifelong partner John Gilson while they were both employed at Continental Emsco in Houston.

John Alan Gilson, 88, died January 27, 2013 in Conroe. John was dedicated to the family and mentored his sons in carpentry and mechanics while pursuing a diverse career in purchasing, representing manufactuers and sales. John graduated from Lamar High, Houston Texas and enlisted in the Army Air Corp in February 1943 to support the war effort. He was honorably discharged in December 1944.

Billie and John were wed on August 14, 1948 and were married for 62 years. They raised four children while living in Houston, Conroe and Cut-N-Shoot, Texas. After the children were grown, they decided to move to the country. They settled in Pipe Creek, Texas where they lived happily for many years before returning to Conroe to be closer to family.

Billie is preceded in death by her beloved husband John, and sisters, Corinne Childs and Lucy Roush. She is survived by 3 sons; Chester Alan (Sharon), Rodney Branch (Valerie), Edward Lee (Roxanne); and daughter Nancy Rae Colson (Donald). grandchildren include John (Tara), David (Evangeline), Scott (Morgan), Kelly Gilson Castellano, Carrie Gilson Martin (Ryan), Kathryn, Craig (Samantha), and Dana Knight (Garrett), and Blake (Kristen). great-grandchildren include Caleb, Ava, Micah, A.J., Luke, Elise, Matthew, Levi, Abigail, Amy, Seth, and Wyatt. Also survived by her niece Gene Sawyer, and beloved extended family member Kay Sachs.

Billie (Granny) was a strong, proud and independent woman with a lifetime devotion to her family. She will be missed every day!

A celebration of life service will be held at 10am, Saturday, January 4 th at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe.

In lieu of flowers, Please direct your donations in Granny's memory to: Houston Hospice. http://www.houstonhospice.org/donate.aspx