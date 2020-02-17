Billie Coon

Billie Sue Coon was born Billie Sue Martin on October 3, 1955 in Woodville, Texas to parents Cathleen B. (Martin) Friedl and James William Martin. She died on February 14, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas after a long on and off battle with major health issues.

She is survived by her daughter Billie Sue Curtice-Pelzel. Granddaughters: Kloe Lopez, Ava Jones, Sisters: Carolyn Anne Martin, Laura Randall, Diane Hoersting, Brittany Hoersting. Nephews: Charles Martin Jr. and Brett Hoersting. Her son in law Zane Pelzel and brother in law Charles Martin.

She was born in Woodville, Texas on October 3, 1933. She attended Nederland High School and later Southwest Texas State University. She was married to Arlan Brent Coon who died on March 5, 2005 and remained a widow until death.


