Billy D. Willingham passed away surrounded by his family in his home on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Bill was born to Emmet and Opal Willingham in Pasadena, Texas on November 21, 1942; he was a graduate of Pasadena High School and attended San Jacinto College.

Bill was a member of Mim's Baptist Church, where he served as a steward of God's love, and shared his faith with others around him. He was active in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where he served on the Jr. Horse Show and Calf Scramble Committees until he became a Lifetime Member. He also served on a committee at the Montgomery County Fair. Bill loved and enjoyed horses, and was a member of the White Mountain Range Riders. He was a born salesman and successful entrepreneur for many years.

Bill married Sheila Lea Martin on December 14, 2001, and they resided in Conroe, Texas, where they have shared a loving life with their family and friends. He was happiest when everyone gathered at his home, or as he referred to it, a "Little Corner of Heaven."

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Chuck Willingham. He is survived by his wife Sheila and three children: Teri Estes and husband Bob of Willis, Texas; Ken Willingham and Paula McDougal of Willis, Texas; and Casey Rackard and husband Chris of Dallas, Texas. Bill was granddad to Leslie Donahoe and husband Daniel; Lindsey Brockhan and husband Craig; and Maddison Swihert and husband Dallas. He was known as Bobo to Layne Willingham and wife Loree; Chase Willingham; Walker and Graysen Rackard; and Colee, Emily, and Briley McDougal. Bill also had four great-granddaughters Allie, Bristol, Audrey, and Katherine. Bill is also survived by his siblings: sister Jan Menchaca and husband Zeke; brother Gary Willingham and wife Robin; and sister Donna Hennessy.

Bill had a full life and his strong faith in God readied him for the Kingdom of Heaven. He will be greatly missed but remain forever in our hearts. In his passing, he finished his most magnificent scaffolding task - one that reaches to the heavens above where he resides, smiling, with our Heavenly Father, reassuring that he wishes the same for all of us here.

Services will be held at Mim's Baptist Church on June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of remembrances, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to cancer research for those cancers of an unknown origin, or to a charity of your choice.