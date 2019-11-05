age 87, passed away into the arms of our Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019, in Conroe, TX. He was born to Bernice and Jack English in Hubbard, Texas.

Billy graduated from Hubbard High School, served in the US Army and graduated from the University of North Texas in 1958, with a BS Degree in Marketing. In 1959, Billy married his wife Jeannette Walker and then moved to Houston where he worked in sales for Kraft Foods. He moved to Spring, Texas in 1968, where he and Jeannette raised their four children: David, Kim, Greg, and Michelle. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who taught so many the importance of family, faith, and the value of hard work. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeannette English; his parents; and siblings, Jack English Jr., Mark English, Albert English, Bob English and Polly Christie. He is survived by his son, David English and wife Julie, daughter, Kimberly Hudnall and husband Tom, son, Gregory English and wife Elizabeth, daughter, Michelle Williams and husband Brad; and grandchildren, Kristin Sharp, Christopher, and Michael English; Jason, Ryan and Kaitlyn Hudnall, Brittney Sumrow, Dustin and Walker English; Garrett, Cole and Lauren Williams; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist. Graveside and burial will be held in Walling Cemetery in Malone, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations and contributions be made in Billy's memory to Christ Church United Methodist. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com