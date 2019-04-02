Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Miller.

On April 1, 2019, Billy Gene Miller slipped out of this world and into the arms of Jesus, his savior. While we mourn his absence, we rejoice knowing that he is finally reunited with Judi, the love of his life and wife of 49 years.

Second to his devotion to his family, Bill loved airplanes. He became a pilot and bought his first plane in his early 20s. He enjoyed a 43-year career working as an airplane mechanic for Continental Airlines. Billy was born in Dodge City, Kansas and passed away in Midland, Texas. His light-hearted and generous personality brought joy to those blessed to cross his path.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Mervin Miller and his wife, Judi Miller. Bill will be missed by his five children, Julie (David) Braswell, Janine (Allan) Haynes, Jackie (Steve) Smith, Bill (Dominique) Miller and Robert Miller as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe with burial to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. Please visit www,cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condelence for his family.