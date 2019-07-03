Billy Auther Mansel, 65, of Conroe, Texas was born on September 14, 1953 to the late Roland and Thelma (Caruthers) Mansel. After a long battle with cancer, Billy went to be with the Lord on July, 1, 2019. Cremation arrangements are in the care of McNutt Funeral Home. Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and caring wife of nearly 17 years, Julie; 4 children: Christi, James, Cody and Dustin; grandchildren: Michael, Pam, Jessica, Jason; great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robby Allen; and brother, Wayne.