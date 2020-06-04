Billy W. Strickland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy W. Stickland, 57 of Richmond, TX passed away on June 2, 2020. Billy was born on August 24, 1962 in Jennings, Louisiana to J.B. and Margaret Strickland. Billy was the longest living resident of Richmond State School where he was loved by all the staff. Although unable to speak, he was known for his love of music and dancing to the rhythm. Billy was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Strickland and his nephew, Jason Dodson. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Strickland, sisters and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Larry Rousseau, and Rhonda Hancock, nieces, Beverly Merriman and husband Scott, Kara Smith, and Kristin Miller and husband Dennis, and many other relatives and friends. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 4 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved