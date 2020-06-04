Billy W. Stickland, 57 of Richmond, TX passed away on June 2, 2020. Billy was born on August 24, 1962 in Jennings, Louisiana to J.B. and Margaret Strickland. Billy was the longest living resident of Richmond State School where he was loved by all the staff. Although unable to speak, he was known for his love of music and dancing to the rhythm. Billy was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Strickland and his nephew, Jason Dodson. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Strickland, sisters and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Larry Rousseau, and Rhonda Hancock, nieces, Beverly Merriman and husband Scott, Kara Smith, and Kristin Miller and husband Dennis, and many other relatives and friends. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service.