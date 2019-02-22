BJ James Ordner, age 62, passed away February 19th, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas after a long two year battle with cancer. She had the sweetest and most fun loving soul which has now gone to be with the Lord. BJ was able to fill her bucket list and lived life to the fullest. She traveled around the world, with a favorite destination in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

BJ was born December 20th, 1956 in Humboldt, Tennessee. She graduated from Humboldt High School and continued her studies, receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Her professional career began as the Assistant Warden at the Tennessee Women's Prison. From there she moved to Dallas, Texas and continued her work in social services and the criminal justice system as a Supervisor for Dallas County, Texas. She retired from this position in 2000, but remained a Board Member of the Texas Corrections Association. BJ later became the President and Owner of Double T Gourmet Foods and Truly Texas. She also was the owner and instructor for Lake Conroe Jazzercise.

Her philanthropic work included: President and Member of the Board of the Montgomery County Performing Arts Society; Member of the Board of Greater Conroe Arts Alliance; Committee Member of Breckenridge Music Festival; and a Committee Member of the Montgomery County Scholarship Committee. BJ was also a ten year volunteer for the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show. She was a coordinator for the Wine Garden and served on two other teams. She also was a volunteer for the Houston Women's Home, Texas Special Olympics, FAITH, and OPEN. She organized and worked on countless fund raisers for many of these organizations.

BJ was preceded in death by her father, Rupert James. She is survived by her mother, Rosalind James of Bartlett, Tennessee; her devoted and loving husband, Chuck Ordner of Montgomery, Texas; her step family consisting of daughter, Lori Benoit (Peter) and son, Tom Ordner, both of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Addie, Bella, and Jack; her brother Max James and sister-in-law, Linda Johansen-James of Las Vegas, NV; and her brother Dr. Alan James of Memphis, Tennessee.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 25th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. A graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery in Crockett County, Tennessee. A Memorial Service and Reception in Montgomery, Texas will be held in her honor and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the in BJ's name. Condolences for the family may be left at www.shmfh.com.