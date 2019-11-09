Bobbie Jean Barnett (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden Park Cemetery
Obituary
Bobbie Jean Barnett, born on November 11, 1927, passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Her passing, quiet and peaceful.

Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a stay at home Mom devoted to her 3 children, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

After her husband Bob passed away in 2003, her sister Barbara Pokladnik, whose husband Emil had passed away that same year, moved to Conroe to live with her, and the two of them lived together and supported each other for the next sixteen years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert J. (Bob) Barnett, her daughter Jo Ann Salter, her son Michael Barnett, her sister Barbara Pokladnik and her mother Emma Mae Barger.

Bobbie is survived by her son Robert J. Barnett Jr. her grandsons Robert P. Barnett and Chad Salter, his wife Gwen and their children Daniel, Lauren, Andrew and Ella, her brother Bill McGuffey and his wife Ann and their children, and several nieces and nephews of the McGuffey family.

If you decide to send flowers, she loved the color purple.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 12:00pm with a graveside service following at Garden Park Cemetery at 2:00pm.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com


Funeral Home Details
funeral home direction icon