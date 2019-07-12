Bobbie (Van Huss) Moon of Conroe, Texas, 83, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home with family following a long bout with illness. Bobbie was born in Lone Oak Texas on August 14, 1936 to Mittie (Hamby) Van Huss and George Van Huss.

She leaves her beloved husband of 65 years, Gaylon Rogene Moon; her 2 Daughters Shelia (Moon) Bratton and Carla Moon; 6 Grandchildren - Twyla (Moon) Harvey and husband Matthew Harvey, Kristin (Bratton) Fomby and husband Clint Fomby, Amber Bakker, Andrew Bratton, Terry James Barfield and his companion Cindy Berg, Chris Barfield and wife Kylie Barfield; 11 Great-Grandchildren: Shayla Fomby, Shelby Fomby, Hayley Grigsby, Alyssa Bratton, Alexis Fomby, Hailie Ann, Haydin Cole James, Brooklynn Faith, Aria Hunter, Brantley Barfield and Carson Barfield; Brother Wayne Oliver Van Huss and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Bobbie is proceeded in death by Father George Van Huss, Mother Mittie (Hamby) Van Huss, Brothers Jessie Van Huss and Billie Van Huss, Daughter Tammy Moon and Sister Virginia Long. Bobbie grew up with Gaylon in Lone Oak Texas where they went to school together. They started dating when she was 13 and he was 14 years young. They fell in love and married October 30, 1953. The rest is history. Springtime was Bobbie's favorite time of the year. She loved flowers and birds. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture and crafting, but most of all she loved her family. Bobbie was a member of Allendale Baptist Church for 26 years. She will be remembered as a woman of God who loved and is loved.

A memorial service will be held at the Allendale Baptist Church 14535 Allendale Ln., Conroe, TX 77302 on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 pm.