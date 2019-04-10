Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lee Ballard.

On Monday, April 8, 2019 Bobby Lee Ballard, a wonderful father, passed away at the age of 92. Bobby was born in Chelsea Oklahoma on February 2, 1927 to Roy Lee and Lula Heape Ballard. They moved to Conroe where Bobby went to school and graduated from Conroe High School Class of 1945. His Senior year he played on the Conroe Tiger football team with 2 of his brothers Billy and Benny. After graduation Bobby joined the U.S. Army and served our great country.

After coming home he married the girl he told to be ready when he got back from serving in the military. Bobby married Dorothy L. Jarrell on August 27, 1951 and was married for 67 1/2 years upon his death. During this time they had 3 children Brad, Gail and Janet. Raising them all in the town they enjoyed. As members of Mims Baptist Church in their younger years they touched many people's lives as they served in the church.

Bobby worked for Midland Gas Company, which was bought out by Champlin Petroleum for 35 years. At his retirement he was the Field Supervisor. After retirement Bobby and Dot enjoyed helping others and working their rent property. They also had many adventures traveling throughout the USA.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lula Ballard. His brothers Billy and Benny Ballard and his sister Nelly Green. Bobby is survived by his beautiful wife of 67 1/2 years Dorothy J. Ballard. His sister Wilma Manos of Sealy TX. His children are Brad and Deena Ballard of Montgomery, TX, Gail and Gary Mahaffey of Anderson, TX and Janet and Marcus Masterson of Conroe, TX. Bobby's grandchildren were real special to him Rebecca Ballard and Juan Gomez of Corpus Christi, TX Brent Ballard of Conroe, TX and Chris and Jacki Mahaffey of Houston, TX and Derek Mahaffey and Andrew Mahaffey of Conroe TX and Greg and Jennifer Masterson of Willis, TX. Bobby's pride was his great grandchildren Claire and Kate Mahaffey and Brooklyn, Brieann, and Brady Ballard and their mother, Amy Capellen. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The Family would like to say a big thank you to Woodhaven Villages for all the love and care they have provided with a special thanks to Glenda and Robin.

Visitation for Bobby will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas with a funeral service the following day at 10:00 AM in the Metcalf Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bobby Lynch officiating. Pallbearers will be Brent Ballard, Chris Mahaffey, Derek Mahaffey, Andrew Mahaffey, Greg Masterson, Juan Gomez and Brady Ballard. Honorary Pallbearers are John Earl Weisinger, R. B. Kelley and Dan Nichols. An interment will follow at Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas.