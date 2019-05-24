On May 21, 2019, Bobby Ward, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Bobby was born in Plain Dealing, LA to Hulvatis and Maggie Ward. He grew up in Baton Rouge, flying airplanes from a very young age. He and his wife of 55 years, Linda, raised their family in Lafayette, LA, where Bobby worked in oilfield sales. Bobby and Linda spent 30 years in Montgomery, TX and recently moved to the family home on Toledo Bend Lake. Bobby was a member of the Zwolle Methodist Church and served on the Board of Directors of two organizations benefitting Toledo Bend Lake, the TBLA and the TBCAC. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his daughters Stacey Elston and Beth Ward, son-in-law Jon Elston, and the 2 joys of his life, his grandchildren, Thomas Elston and Kathryn Elston. A memorial service will be held at Zwolle Methodist Church, 2037 Obrie St, Zwolle, Louisiana 71486on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Zwolle Methodist Memorial Fund or the Methodist Home for Children.