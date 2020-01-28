Boman F. Legg

1936 - 2020

Boman Fern Legg, 83, passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January, 26. Boman was born June 17, 1936 in Pitkin, Louisiana to Bowman Quincy Legg and Flossie Erette Bass Legg. His early childhood was spent in Central Louisiana and Texas settling in Montgomery, Texas. He retired from his career in luxury auto finance management and settled in Walden to be close to his kids and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and survived by his brother, Jim Legg and family, and his five children, Belinda Legg, Scott Legg, Jill Owens, Candice Brogdon and John Legg and his grandchildren Paige Babineaux, Klay Owens, Jenna Brogdon, Seth Brogdon and Jesse Legg. A celebration of his life will be held at Lakeside Bible Church in Montgomery on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 am followed by a private graveside service.