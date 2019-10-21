Bonnie Lambright passed away after a brief illness on the morning October 19, 2019, at the age of 83. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McIlhaney and son-in-law, Kerry, her grandson, Kyle McIlhaney and his wife, Victoria, and her great-grandson, Grayson McIlhaney. Bonnie wanted to be sure to thank all those who helped her over the years and especially in the last few months, including her dear friends Jewel and Charlotte. As per her wishes, there will be no service, but the family hopes that you will keep her memory in your heart.