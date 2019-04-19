Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie S. Foster.

Funeral Services for Bonnie Sue Foster, 78, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Brenda Mapston officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethlehem cemetery. Visitation will be held in The Chapel two (2) hours prior to the funeral service on Monday, beginning at 11:00 am.

Mrs. Foster was born on October 8, 1940 in Conroe to Dudley Bryant Walker and Ora Opal Ludine (Bush) Walker and she passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. Bonnie grew up in Conroe with her four brothers and sisters and stayed to raise her family here. She was a loving, caring woman who dearly loved life and truly believed that taking great care of her own family was her most important job. Bonnie was artistically creative and especially enjoyed painting. She worked at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter for over 11 years and loved each and everyone of the animals there as her own. Her sweet smile and loving disposition will be greatly missed.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dudley Walker and Randel Walker; sister, Lucy Wallace and her grandson, Cory McClanahan.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Lewis Foster; daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and George Clark of Conroe and Judy and Wayne Hales of Conroe; son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Regenia Johnson of Carlos, Tx; sister, Betty Canon of Longview, Tx; grandchildren, Eric, Misty, Bryant, Grant, Ross and Raelyn; great grandchildren, Madilyn and Addisyn; many other dear relatives and friends also survive. Pallbearers: Roland Walker, Anthony Dorr, Ross Johnson, Bryant Hales, Grant Hales and Marcus Canon.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to: Montgomery County Animal Shelter, Conroe at www.mcaspets.org/donate.