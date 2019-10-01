Bradford Eugene Parker was born on February 4, 1957 in Houston, Texas and went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 26, 2019 at the age of 62.

Brad was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, TX. He spent his childhood years in Willis, graduating from Willis High School in 1975, later attending Sam Houston State University.

Brad worked most of his adult life as a public servant with the Montgomery County Appraisal District for over 31 years as an RPA, serving with the utmost professionalism as Lead Ag and Timber Coordinator. Brad was employed a few years at TDCCJ in Huntsville. Brad also spent time as an Oilfield Mud Engineer for Magabar Dresser at an earlier point in his life.

Brad had two dear treasures in his life, his beautiful loving wife of 19 years, Delcy Danubis Silva Parker and adoring son Bradford Alberto. He enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible being a loving and supportive husband and father. Brad really enjoyed the great outdoors.

Brad never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand with a big smile and open heart, a phenomenal man with truly not a mean bone in his body.

Brad was preceded in death by his sweet mother, Barbara Jean Rorex Parker. He is survived by his loving wife Delcy Danubis Silva Parker; his cherished son, Bradford Alberto Parker; his doting father, Vernon Eugene Parker; his loving siblings, Bobby Parker, Gina Evans, Charla Shaw, Dawn Dietz ; and many loved ones, including Aunts, Uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, brother-in-laws and special friends that are considered family.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at West Conroe Baptist Church. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com