A Celebration of Life Service for Bradley D. Ferrell of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with The Rev. Vance Letbetter officiating.

Bradley was born on October 19, 2003 in Shenandoah, Tx and passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 15.

Bradley is survived by his loving family: beloved parents, Carlos and Kristi Martinez, Bill Ferrell and Angelique Merrell; maternal grandparents, Walt and Gerri Crain; paternal grandparents, Henry and Eva Martinez; loving siblings, Derek Ferrell, Riley Elliott, Michael Elliott, Matthew Martinez, Alex Martinez, Devin Ferrell, Nick Ferrell and Brooke Ferrell; and numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Bradley would have been a sophomore at Conroe High School starting in the fall where he belonged to the CHS fishing team and FFA. His passion was fishing, whether it was fresh or saltwater. He spent almost every weekend fishing with his dad and brothers.

Bradley loved and lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures such as chatting with friends, spending time with family members or entertaining us with his wicked sense of humor. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He was observant and was a great listener which was uncommon for someone so young. Our hearts are beyond broken. It was a privilege to have Bradley in our lives and we will always love him beyond measure.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Shriners: Donate.lovetotherescue.org. Select "In Memory of Bradley Ferrell"; please select Galveston designation. Mailing: 815 Market St., Galveston, Tx 77550. Select "donor development" and donate "In Memory of Bradley Ferrell."