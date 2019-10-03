Brian William Damon, 40, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on unexpectedly Friday, September 27, 2019.

Brian was born September 25, 1979 in Appleton, Wisconsin to William and Ellen (Hamblin) Damon. He graduated from Appleton North High School. During high school, Brian volunteered helping youth with disabilities, inspiring him to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Health and Human Services from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He then moved to Texas, where he married Kristin VerBerkmoes on November 29, 2008; they were married 11 years.

Brian lived life with passion, first and foremost for his beloved wife, Kristin and son, Jack. He loved all sports, as a participant and a coach. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the Houston Astro's games with his family.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Hamblin; paternal grandmother, Jennie Damon, and his uncle, Mark Damon.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kristin and son Jack; his parents Willaim Damon (Jean Kempf) and Ellen Mayhew (David), mother and father-in-law, Megan and Krien VerBerkmoes, sister-in-law, Lauren VerBerkmoes, grandfather, Robert J. Damon, grandmother, Wilma Hamblin, uncles, Bob Damon (Anita), Bill Hamblim, and Kelly Hamblin (Jan), aunts, Janet Damon, Kathy Damon (Sister Debra Kedzierski), Nancy Winter (Mike), Peg Hamblin, and Dawn Kohl (Gary), and numerous cousins and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please visit www.cashnerconroe.com and share a fond memory of Brian with his family.