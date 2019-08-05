Brandi Gale Varner, age 40, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by many people that loved her dearly.

Brandi was born on January 6, 1979, to Barry Gale and Mary Scroggins. She is survived by husband, Mark Jason Varner, and children, Zoey Varner, age 12, and Jaxon Varner, age 10, as well as Elaine (Grandmother), Barry (Father), Mary (Mother), Kim (Aunt), her 9 siblings Adam, Lance, Wendy, Josh, Savannah, Sarah, Yanni, Eli, and Christian, and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and family members.

Brandi graduated from Conroe High School in 1997, continued her education to receive her LVN degree, and ultimately achieving her RN degree. She was spunky, outspoken, and she loved people. Her passion was caring for others, but her greatest and most important passion was GOD, her husband, her precious children, and her family.

The celebration of her life will be held at Family Faith Church (202 South Thomason St.) Willis, Texas on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm.