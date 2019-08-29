It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Brazz Jacob Long, age 22, our beloved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend went to be with the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Those who knew Brazz, even just a little, knew of his kind, caring heart and generosity. He was funny, polite, adventurous, shy and charismatic. He loved sports, specifically baseball, and was a great athlete as well as a wonderful friend and loving family member.

Brazz will be missed every day by his parents, Jason and Tiffany Long; brother, Kanon Long; sisters, Juliana and Londyn Long; his grandparents, Peggy and Terry Craig, Michael Long, and Denise and Mike Woods; great-grandmothers, MaryEllen Pawlak and Lee Hightower; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends.

We know Brazz is now with our Heavenly Father; his grandfather, Robert Ellis; and great-grandfather, Gene Pawlak. Brazz is so loved and will be missed dearly here on earth. He has left a mark on each of our hearts that will remain forever.

A Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM at Magnolia Cowboy Church in Magnolia, Texas. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.