Funeral Service for Breland Fred "Gary" Spicer of New Caney, Texas will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with the Rev. John Gaston officiating. The family will receive friends in The Chapel one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Mr. Spicer was born on March 10, 1953 in Houston, Texas to James H. Spicer and Zenola I. (Cook) Spicer. He passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at his home at the age of 66.

Growing up and throughout his life, Gary enjoyed the great outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, water skiing or bull riding. He also loved fishing and spending time at his "Rocking R" Ranch. Gary owned and operated Spicer Wood Floors in Montgomery county for over 40 years where he made many lasting relationships. Gary was loved for his kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Spicer McDonald; brother, Jimmy Spicer and infant son, Robert Spicer. Gary is survived by his daughter, Anjanette Spicer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Lenox, Linda and Dana King, and Janice and Don Collier; his dear grandchildren, Sierra Sparks and Cameron Mixon; nieces, Wende, Melissa, Christina, Cassie and Lindsey and his nephew, Daniel. He is also survived by numerous other dear relatives and friends.