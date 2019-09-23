Brenda Patrick Cook, beloved wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 18, 2019.

Brenda was born in Houston, TX, on October 7, 1941, the only child of A.K. and Essie Patrick. She was raised in Jollyville, TX - a town whose name matched Brenda's disposition. She married Sterlan Allen Cook on September 12, 1981, and they walked through life arm in arm for 38 years.

Brenda's greatest joys in life were her family and friends. She was a gifted singer and - being of Irish ancestry - a wonderful storyteller. Her two-stepping skills on the dance floor were unrivaled.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.K. and Essie. She is survived by her husband, Allen; her three children, Larry, Larenda, and Rebecca; and her grandchildren, Colton, Ella, Stuart, Kinsley, Thomas and David.

A celebration of Brenda's life will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at New Waverly Baptist Church beginning at 2:00pm. The family asks that you bring your own stories of Brenda to share.