Brenda Joyce Spinks Meadows, passed away at home on June 13, 2019 at the age of 72. Brenda was born on July 31, 1946 in Greenville, Texas to William Herschel Spinks and Lillie Loreda Spinks. She was the second of three children. Brenda graduated from Mission High School in 1964 and then graduated from the University of Texas Pan American College. After graduating from college, Brenda began her teaching career in Mission, Texas. She then taught in McAllen, Texas and Iowa Park, Texas before taking time off to have her three children. Brenda returned to teaching in 1978 at Bowie Elementary in Harlingen, Texas. Brenda moved to Conroe, Texas in 1990 and accepted a teaching position at Runyan Elementary School and remained there until her retirement in June 2010. During her years as a teacher in Conroe, Brenda was heavily involved with the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE). In 2018, Brenda was chosen by Conroe High Schools Salutatorian as his favorite, most influential teacher. Brenda was loved and respected by her students, co-workers, and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father William Herschel Spinks. Brenda is survived by her mother Lillie Spinks; her three children Charlotte Meadows, Caryn Meadows, and Christopher Meadows; brother William Spinks and his wife Mary; sister Carol Smith and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home on June 22, 2019 with a viewing at 1:00 followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave a written condolence for the family.