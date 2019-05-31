age 79, was born on December 14, 1939 in Brigham City, UT and died on May 25, 2019 in Magnolia, TX, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the only child of Oda Asta Antonette T. Rasmussen (Toftved) and Erling Richard Michael Christian Quortrup, both immigrants from Denmark. They met while traveling as immigrants from Denmark to United States in 1931.

Brenda attended Hoover High School in San Diego, Ca.; Jr. College in Whittier, Ca.; and college at University of Southern California where she received BS and MS degrees in Physical Therapy. Brenda began her career as a Physical Therapist at Rancho Los Amigos Hospital in Downey, Ca., where she was in charge of the Spinal Cord Injury Program. She initiated Statistical Research using newly developed Personal Computers. Most of her youth and younger years, she owned horses and was a competitive Puissance athlete. After getting married, she spent most of her free time training and competing with Doberman Pinchers in Obedience Trials throughout the country. Brenda married Thomas Ray Lunsford on February 12, 1966, in Los Angeles, Ca.

In May of 1993, she and her husband moved to The Woodlands, TX, where she worked as a professor of Physical Therapy at Texas Women's University in Houston, Tx. Brenda restricted her work schedule to a few days per week in order to have time to train and compete with her dogs. In 2000, she attended Texas A & M extension program and obtained a Certificate as a Master Gardner. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, training and competing in events with her dogs, running, biking, and triathlon events with her husband. Brenda was a member of Stoneridge Church in The Woodlands. Brenda supported s, ASPCA and Stonebridge Church.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Oda Asta Antonette T. Rasmussen (Toftved) and Erling Richard Michael Christian Quortrup. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Ray Lunsford; nieces and nephews, Robert Lunsford, Richard Osood, Sheryl Gonzales, Sue Clark, Jenna Saunders, Terry Osgood, Sheri Osgood, Mark Lunsford, Bill Williams, Gary Lunsford, Heidi Henderson, Kristina Lowery, and Karen Selig.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Stonebridge Church, 1 Stonebridge Churh Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com