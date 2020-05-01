Bright Lemaster
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bright's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bright was born November 20, 1953 in Houston, TX to Leslie Bright Morton, Jr. and Edith Laverne Fulbright. God called Bright home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 66 years surrounded by her family at her home in Cleveland, TX. Bright loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family and drinking coffee at any time of the day. She loved going on weekend outings with her girlfriends, fishing, escape rooms, playing computer games and spending time with her pets. Mrs. LeMaster is survived by her two daughters: Stacy Gillham and husband, Jimmy Gillham and Brandy Schanfish and husband, Bubba Schanfish; sister, June Thomas and husband, Ron Thomas; nine grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; best friend of 40+ years, Theresa May and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jay LeMaster; father, Leslie Bright Morton, Jr.; mother, Edith Laverne Fulbright; stepfather, Sam Fulbright and brother, John Valentine Morton. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Gearheart officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Trinity, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 1 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Groveton Funeral Home - Groveton
Send Flowers
MAY
3
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Groveton Funeral Home - Groveton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groveton Funeral Home - Groveton
1019 West First Street
Groveton, TX 75845
936-642-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved