Bright was born November 20, 1953 in Houston, TX to Leslie Bright Morton, Jr. and Edith Laverne Fulbright. God called Bright home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 66 years surrounded by her family at her home in Cleveland, TX. Bright loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family and drinking coffee at any time of the day. She loved going on weekend outings with her girlfriends, fishing, escape rooms, playing computer games and spending time with her pets. Mrs. LeMaster is survived by her two daughters: Stacy Gillham and husband, Jimmy Gillham and Brandy Schanfish and husband, Bubba Schanfish; sister, June Thomas and husband, Ron Thomas; nine grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; best friend of 40+ years, Theresa May and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jay LeMaster; father, Leslie Bright Morton, Jr.; mother, Edith Laverne Fulbright; stepfather, Sam Fulbright and brother, John Valentine Morton. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Gearheart officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Trinity, TX.



