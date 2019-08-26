age 30, passed away on August 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 16, 1989 in Conroe, Texas. Brody lived a majority of his childhood in Conroe, Montgomery and Palestine. He was active in many youth sports growing up and some of his fondest memories were on the high school football field. He was graduated from Elkhart High School in 2007.

Brody loved the woods and was always passionate about hunting, fishing and exploring new country. He set high standards for himself in life and generally mastered things he set his heart and mind to. He was a devout Christian, expert marksman, could skin a buck, run a trotline, break a colt and catch any hog in the woods. Brody worked in construction for Randy Roan Construction and other outfits as well as in the oilfield for Nabors Drilling, Keystone Pipeline Construction and others in West Texas.

Brody was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Bingham, and uncle, Mike Bingham. He is survived by his parents, Wayne Bingham and Kat Jones; siblings, Brooke Bingham and Cody Bingham; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many other loved ones and friends that will miss him dearly.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Lone Star Cowboy Church, 21627 Eva St, Montgomery, Texas 77356. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. The graveside and interment service will be held in New Montgomery Cemetery. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com