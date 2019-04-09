Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brooke Small.

Brooke Matherne Small leaves behind her husband and the true love of her life, TJ Small; daughter, Ashtyn Renee Small; parents, Rhonda and Jason "Pops" Trosclair, and Todd Matherne. She was a loving sister to Seth and Jaci Trosclair, and Tristan Matherne; granddaughter to Cindy Price, Marion Matherne, and Jerry and Linda Gauthreaux; daughter- in-law to Julie Small, Stacy and Tom Small; sister-in-law to Austin Small; niece to Renie "Nanny" Schell (Billy), Ronnie Price (Sandra), Jodi Scott (Troy), Brook Benoit (Anissa), Georganna Matherne, Clarence "Pye" Matherne (Royale Ann), David Matherne, Holly Thorning (Francis), Rachel Crescione (Rene), David Gauthreaux (Jeanne), Becky Perrilloux (Steve) and Tracey Gordon. She is also survived by her cousins Bryce Schell (Lauren), Bryan Schell, Cecelia Price, Laurel Pennino (Gregg), Jerry Pennino (Kelsi), Devin and Dylan Inguagiato, Nicole Blanchard (Josh), Nicholas Matherne, Brittney Gatlin (Jeff), David Matherne, Julie Coulon, Zachary Plaisance, Jessica Larroque (Cory), Kimberly Borras (Glenn), Adam Constance, Khristen Pello (Josh), Morgan & Brayden Thompson, Brenden Gauthreaux, Zak Gordon (Dawn) and Colton Gordon; and her best friend and forever sister, Chelsey Williams.

Brooke is preceded in death by grandfathers, Ronald Price, Sr., Clarence "Pat" Matherne, Danny Tague and Melvin Trosclair; her grandmother, Karen "Kiki" Foret; and Uncle, Joshua Trosclair.

Brooke "B" was born on April 8, 1994 in Gretna, Louisiana and moved to Texas in 2003. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 2012. Brooke attended Sam Houston State University & Lone Star College where she was on the Dean's List and graduated with her Associates Degree in Arts/Teaching. She was a 5th grade teacher at the Montgomery 5th grade campus from 2014-2016.

Brooke was known for her amazing sense of humor, her loud laughter and her ability to make anyone smile with her. We will always think of her vibrant spirit and the many memories she left behind for us all to remember. Nothing was more important to Brooke than being Ashtyn's mommy. She loved hanging out with her brother and sister. Brooke always considered New Orleans her home and she went home often to visit not only family and friends, but to enjoy the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day Parades. Her love for anything outdoors in Lafitte was also her joy. Brooke truly left her mark on everyone she encountered and she will remain with us all, through all the funny stories that we will share with Ashtyn to ensure she will never be forgotten. Brooke will be forever in our hearts.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the Funeral Service immediately following at 6:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 20850 Eva St., Montgomery, Texas 77356.

All teachers, friends and students of Montgomery ISD are invited to attend.