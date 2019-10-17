Bryan Scott Dolan lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Bryan was diagnosed with glioblastoma in August of 2015. He fought a brave battle and had a strong will to beat the odds.

Bryan was born on April 15, 1967 in Dumas, Texas to Dennis and Joleen Dolan. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1985. In 1987, he graduated from TSTI in Waco. After graduation, Bryan worked at Channel 10 in Waco. He then moved closer to home and worked as a sports camera man for Channel 39 in Houston. Filming allowed him to view our beautiful country through the lens of a camera, including Europe and Mexico. He filmed the Rockets, Oilers, and golf. After a long career as a cameraman, Bryan became an IT supervisor at Lone Star College.

As a child, Bryan enjoyed camping, swimming, fishing and spending time with his family. As an adult, his love for the great outdoors continued. Bryan loved saltwater fishing and snorkeling. Most of all, Bryan enjoyed spending time with his friends going bowling and cheering on the Astros.

Bryan is survived by his parents, Dennis and Joleen Dolan, his brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Ginger Dolan, his niece and nephew, Hailey and Cody Dolan, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

On Monday, October 21, 2019, visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 20850 Eva St. in Montgomery, TX. Funeral services will start at 3:00 pm. The services will end at New Montgomery Cemetery at 408 Old Plantersville Rd.

Thank you to all of the family and friends that supported Bryan and his family throughout this battle. There was such an outpouring of love from everyone. Thank you to Sue and Pat, Bryan's caregivers, for taking care of Bryan and his family over the past 9 months. The staff at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home demonstrated compassion and support throughout one of the most difficult times in our life.

