1/
Burl Lee Tanner
1948 - 2020
Burl Lee Tanner, 71, passed away, September 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Burl was born to James Harrison Tanner and Seretha Mae Ascue Tanner on October 6, 1948 in the McAllen, Hidalgo County, Texas.

Burl is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen Tanner, his siblings, James Lynn (Annemarie) Tanner and Charlotte Jean Tanner Munoz, his children, James Harrison Tanner, II and Jessica Jade Tanner, his three grandchildren who will miss him dearly.



Services will be held graveside at Pecan Cemetery in Dublin, Texas, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Treehouse Center, https://thetreehousecenter.org, 936-273-3453.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
