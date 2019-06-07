Burl Willis Carey, 87, was born on May 11, 1932 in Washington DC to Lafayette and Minerva Carey and passed away on May 30, 2019 at home in Panorama Village, Texas. Burl served in the Coast Guard and was station in New Orleans where he met his wife, Audrey Mae Carey. He then attended Tulane University and Graduated in two years with a BBA in Business. Burl was a hard working traveling salesman for his entire working life and he retired from Reynold Metals and Main Steel. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. Burl is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 58 years. He is survived by his son, Michael Carey and wife Ann; daughter, Leslie Meadows and husband Doug; granddaughter, Sophia Lea Meadows; brothers, Robert Carey and Jerry Carey; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews survive him. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas with the graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery.