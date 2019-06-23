Calvin C. Kragh, born October 31, 1928 in La Plata, Maryland, died Monday June 17, 2019 at 9:30 pm in his home in Montgomery, Texas with his loving wife, Fay, at his side.

Calvin grew up in La Plata, Maryland as a devout Missouri Synod Lutheran with his 10 siblings.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War he served as a Chaplain's Assistant and received A Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, a United Nation Service Medal, and a Merit Unit Commendation.

He received a degree in accounting from Southeastern University.

He worked for Exxon for nearly 40 years (1947-1986). He started his career in Washington D.C. on September 4, 1947 with Standard of N. J., he continued to work for Esso Standard Oil Co., Humble Oil & Refining Co., Enjay Chemical Co., Exxon Chemical Co. U.S.A., and Exxon Co. U.S.A. Where he retired in November of 1986 in Houston, Texas.

Throughout his life Calvin was dedicated to his church, his faith and his family.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Linn and Agnes Kragh, his first wife Marilyn Kragh, his daughter Nancy Martin, and his siblings Anton L. Kragh, Lenard G. Kragh, Charles G. Kragh, Mildred Kragh Byrne, Alvin E. Kragh, Robert C. Kragh, Kenneth V. Kragh, and Loretta Kragh Rollins.

He is survived by his wife Fay Kragh, Sons David Kragh, Mark Kragh, grandchildren Scott Kragh, Michael Kragh, Morgan Honeycutt, Kelly Wade, Stuart Martin M.D., Adrienne Davis, and Brittany Kragh, his ten great-grandchildren, and his siblings Owna Sullivan and Clarence O. Kragh.

Calvin's family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Ana, Angie, Ursula, and Sandra his hospice caregivers, Karen, Timothy, Veronica, and Kimberly and his physical therapist Andrew, as well as thank Pastor Quinn and Pastor Walquist from Living Word Lutheran Church all who allowed him to spend his final moments in comfort at home.

Services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am at Living Word Lutheran Church (9500 N Panther Creek Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381) Burial will take place at 2pm at the Houston National Cemetery (10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038)

Pallbearers will be Mark Kragh, David Kragh, Scott Kragh, Michael Kragh, Daniel Wade, Eric Honeycutt and Stuart Martin M.D.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Living Word Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choosing.