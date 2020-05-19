Calvin E. Wilson
1938 - 2020
Calvin Emanuel Wilson, 82, departed this world peacefully to be with his Savior while at home on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on February 13, 1938, in Mississippi to Clyde and Mozelle Wilson, Calvin had two younger brothers. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Jewel (Avent) Wilson. Together they had two children, Clyde and Pamela, seven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Calvin truly lived a life full of the fruits of the Holy Spirit. He was loving, always had a smile, patient beyond measure, faithful, generous, and kind. Though tall in stature, he was gentle by nature. Through his unwavering faith and love for God, he led many to know the story of Jesus throughout his life. Family, friends, and those whose lives were touched by Calvin are invited to Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in for viewing on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 3:00pm, funeral service at 4:00pm, and interment immediately following. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.


Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 19 to Jun. 1, 2020.
