Cameron Wayne Bammel went home to God on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 57.

He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July 2016 and fought bravely for 3 years, living and loving life, family and friends until his last moments.

Cam was born in Houston, Texas September 13, 1962 and passed away in Montgomery, Texas, his home for 35 years.

Cameron graduated from Spring High School in 1980 and married his high school sweetheart, Stacy, in 1981. He was the respected owner and founder of Impact Printing in Conroe, Texas for 32 years, and served on the Board of "The Friends of the Flag" also in Conroe.

He is survived by his mother Angalene Bammel and mother-in-law Jody Smart, his wife Stacy Bammel and beloved son and daughter-in-law Shane and Taryn Bammel, his brother and sister-in-law Rodney and Kristine Bammel, and sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Robert Wilmington, his brothers and sisters-in-law Clay and Kim Armstrong and Michael and Kristina Cain; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins as well as many, many friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, with burial to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Cashner Funeral Home.

