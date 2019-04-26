Carl McGee,Jr. was born February 17, 1923 in Clovis, NM and passed into the Lord's loving embrace April 8, 2019 at the age of 96.

Until age of 12 years, his family lived mainly in Oklahoma while his daddy was a telegrapher for oil companies and railroads. They moved to Greggton, Tx where Carl graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1941. Throughout his school years he always tried to have a part time job but he was also involved in school sports, band, cheerleader, and editor of The Buccaneer yearbook.

In November, 1941 Carl and three close friends enlisted in US Army, all hoping to get into the Air Corps after going through basic training and qualifying as an airplane mechanics. Fortunately, he qualified. They arrived at first base December 1. On December 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor was attacked and all of their training had a more heightened urgency. In 1942 he received his appointment to US Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet flight training in Texas: Cuero, Brady, completing Advanced in Lubbock, and on February 13, 1943 in Austin at Del Valle AAB, Carl, age 19, was certified as Troop Carrier Flight Officer. Next assignment was to Fifth Air Force in New Guinea.

In the fall of 1943, Flight Officer McGee was decorated with the DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS for extraordinary achievement. Believed to be one of the youngest DFC holders in the Army Air Force at age 20, he received the award from Lt.Gen. George C. Kenney, commander of all allied air forces in the Southwest Pacific. His citation was for participation in more than fifty missions, dropping supplies and transporting troops to advanced positions at low altitude over territory that was continually patrolled by enemy fighter aircraft. Often landings were made on fields within a few miles of enemy bases. He was also awarded the Air Medal, with three Oak Leaf Clusters and is entitled to wear two bronze stars on his Asiatic Pacific Theater ribbon. As the war continued he was promoted to First Lieutenant and due to his number of missions he was honorably discharged in November, 1945.

Carl attended Kilgore Jr College and the University of Texas before starting his airline career. In July 1950, he was hired by Pioneer Airlines which was then merged into Continental Airlines. He enjoyed all of his many years with CAL and retired February 17, 1983. Not ready to give up flying, he became co-owner of Conroe Jet Center FBO at Montgomery County Airport. The business was a Piper Aircraft dealer. They serviced transient aircraft with a mechanic on duty if needed, sold fuel, rented hangar space, provided flying lessons, chartered flights, etc. until the business closed in 1990. He enjoyed playing golf for almost 40 years while living on golf course in Panorama Village and also enjoyed snow skiing with family, particularly in Angel Fire, NM. He skied into his 80th year when his "free" lift tickets began. When not working he liked nothing better than a road trip, especially if it involved a travel trailer. He and Cinda covered quite a bit of "camping" territory.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, Carl McGee, Sr. and Florence Prince McGee, his sister Betty Francis Dietzler and brother-in-law Joe Dietzler, his son Patrick Allen McGee, his grandsons Dennis Michael McGee, Jr. and Carl Allen McGee. He is survived by his loving wife Lucinda Hunnicutt McGee, his children Dennis McGee (Mary Jo), Michelle McGee Ciancio (Jim), and Andrew Carl McGee (Paige); his grandchildren Derrick McGee, Cheryl Ciancio Mahoney(Brian), JD Ciancio (Jeannette); great grandchildren Rocco and Max McGee, Cammy and Dallas Ciancio, Baylee Rose and Mollie Drew McGee, Liam and Molly Mahoney.

Celebration of Life for Carl at family home. In lieu of flowers you are welcomed to make a donation to the .