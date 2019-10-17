Carol H. Broussard, age 86, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. She was born July 3, 1933 to Dr. John and Mary Hadley in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carol and her older brother, Herbert, grew up on the Catawba College campus where their father was an English Professor. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with an art degree in 1955 and began her teaching career in Panama City, Florida. There she met and married Roland "Bruce" Broussard in January 1956.

Together they traveled and lived overseas in Brazil, Singapore, and Malta where Bruce worked in the oil business. They raised three children; Stephanie Broussard Fletcher (husband Mike), Greg Broussard (wife Laura) and Tom Broussard (wife Stephanie). She stayed busy raising her children, being involved in the schools, painting, and learning about the countries where they lived. They eventually settled in Conroe in 1973 and Carol resumed teaching in the 1980's in Willis Independent School District. She loved teaching and had many fond memories and stories from her experiences with her peers and students. After retiring from teaching, she stayed active with the adult continuing education program at Lone Star college as both a student and volunteer. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends, painting, water aerobics, yoga, and gardening.

She especially treasured her role as Mawmaw Carol to her six grandchildren; DJ Montgomery (wife Tera), Lauren Broussard Lozano (husband Johnny), Taylor Broussard (wife Kaelie), Garrett Broussard, Diana Fletcher, and Nikki Broussard. They spent summers with her where it was never a dull moment, full of fun and adventure. She was also great Mawmaw to Lillian and baby girl (due in 2020) Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Hadley, her brother, Herbert Hadley, and her husband of 32 years, Bruce Broussard.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Woodhaven Village in Conroe where Carol lived in memory care.

Carol will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bruce, in Conroe Memorial Park under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am. The family will host a Celebration of Life honoring Carol at a yet to be determined future date.