Carol Ann Clark, 70, of Palestine, TX, passed away on April 14, 2019. Carol was born and raised in Johnstown, PA and moved to Texas in 1992. She met her husband John and they married in 2009. She was a medication aide and worked in the prison system for many years. She loved animals, children and growing indoor plants.

Carol is survived by her husband, John Clark; her mother, Frances Moore; her brother, Charlie Moore and wife, Mary Ann; her daughter, Michelle Clark; her son, Spencer Clark; her grandchildren, Cacie, Stephanie and Tonya Monroe; her nieces, Julie Ann Moore, Katy Moore and Beverly Ravida; and nephew, Chuck Moore. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Porinchak; her father, Elmer Moore; and her brother, Eddie Moore.

A Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, TX. A Memorial Service with immediately follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left by visiting www.shmfh.com.