Carol Jane Beavers Moore, born July 24, 1945 in Nacogdoches, grew up in Longview, attended Stephen F. Austin State University and went to be with The Lord on Sunday July 5, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tommy Moore of Conroe, Son Geoffrey Thomas Moore and wife Chery of Spring. Daughter Caroline Jane Moore Hobson and Fiancé Kirby Rainer of Conroe. Granddaughter Emma Jane Hobson and Boyfriend Andrew Kalamarides of Austin. Sister Ellen Beavers Anderson and husband Floyd Anderson of Marshall. Brother Steven Travis Beavers and Wife Sarah of Longview and a special Friend Sharon Williams of New Waverly as well as many cousins and friends.

Jane was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Sister in Law, Cousin, Niece, Aunt, Friend, Neighbor, Coworker, Volunteer, Pilot, Sunday School Teacher, Gardner, Football Widow as she would say, but most of all she was a member of the First Christian Church of Conroe, Texas and a Christian who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized in His Name many years ago and we will see her again.

She worked for Gulf States Utilities, now Entergy Texas, for 25 years and was active in their Sideliners Retirement Group as well as a regular volunteer for the First Christian Church Conroe Food Bank Program. The Family is very thankful for the prayers of support from so many people. She felt their power and comfort. We appreciate the staff at M. D. Anderson Woodlands, Home Care Select and Bristol AIM Hospice for their care and kindness.

Due to the current social limitations at this time, there will be a Celebration of her Life at the First Christian Church, Conroe, Texas at a later date. If you wish to make a Memorial Gift in her memory please contribute to the Food Bank, First Christian Church, 3500 Loop 336 West, Conroe, Texas 77305.