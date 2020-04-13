Carol Sue Callahan passed away peacefully in her home in River Plantation on Monday April 6, 2020. Carol was born to Walter Albert Roberts and Mary Hitchcock in Arkansas City, Kansas on September 29, 1932. She attended Oklahoma College for Women and then graduated from the University of Oklahoma where she served as President of Alpha Phi sorority.

Carol married Patrick William Callahan (Bill) on December 27, 1953 in Arkansas City, KS. They lived in Houston for 10 years before moving to Conroe in 1967 to start Conroe Chemical Corp. Carol served as its president for 5 years after the death of Bill in 1978.

Carol was a teacher in HISD before coming to Conroe and later taught for CISD at Crockett Jr. High before starting the Industrial Cooperative Training Program at McCullough High School. After retiring from teaching, Carol worked for Century 21 Allied Brokers as a Realtor and a Sales Representative for White Fox Travel.

Carol served as a member of the Official Board for the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Board of Directors for the River Plantation Country Club and the Board of Directors for the River Plantation CIA. Upon retiring Carol volunteered at the Conroe Regional Hospital.

Carol Callahan is preceded in death by her husband Patrick William Callahan and her sister Mary Anne Harris. She is survived by her three children Cindi Leigh Ferguson and husband Randy Ferguson of Ft. Gibson, OK, Kelly Suzanne Callahan and wife Linda Kays of Plantersville, TX, Kevin Callahan and wife Jill Callahan of Richmond, TX. She was the Nana to 8 grandchildren: Cristin Kelley, Kimberly & Robert Williams, Matthew & Amanda Tucker, Taylor Ferguson, Caitlin Ferguson, Megan Callahan, McKenna Callahan, and Brock Callahan. She had 6 great-grandchildren: Gavin Kelley, Alexis Williams, Nataleigh, Williams, Mason Tucker, Bennett Tucker, and Audrey Tucker.

In lieu of usual remembrances the family asks that a memorial be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation or a . A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in August.