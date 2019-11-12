Sue gained her wings on November 10, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on July 26, 1950 in Middletown, Ohio to Jerry and Delora Sullivan. Sue moved to Texas in the 70's where she eventually met and married Jeffery Smith Sr. on January 1, 1977. They would go on to have three children: Custody Smith married to Joel Jimenez, Lora Smith married to Tonny Mills, and Jeffery Smith Jr. married to Bethaney Smith. Sue eventually landed her favorite job working as a letter carrier in Houston, TX for 18 years. She would then retire to Huntsville, TX where she would become a volunteer for meals on wheels and would also visit retirement homes there. Sue loved all of her grandchildren: Cheresa (pretty girl), Alex, Sabrina, Carmen, Kaye, Joel, Kenneth Jr. (Kenny Ray), Ariann, McKenzie, and Jaxson.

Sue is survived by her children, grandchildren, numerous honorary grandchildren, her brother Tom, and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, her brother Mike, sister Shirley, and both of her parents.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 from 6-8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 14 at 10 AM in the chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Interment will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10 AM at the Houston National Cemetery. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com .