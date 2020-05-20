Carol Kay Waddell, age 78, of Willis, Texas left this Earth Wednesday May 13, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in her grandparents home June 23, 1941 in Jefferson County, Oklahoma to Cleo May Page and Cecil O. Hess. She grew up in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Carol was in the high school graduating class of 1959 and attended OK State for 1 year. Carol met her husband, Robert W. Waddell in the 8th grade and weathered a wonderful 58 years of marriage together. They had a passion for every dog that needed love and found immense joy in all that nature had to offer. She had always been an artist. She painted in oils, acrylics, and watercolors. Later in her life, she became immersed in needlecraft and garden art. Her garden art enhanced the beauty of the flowers and plants she loved. Carol is survived by her husband and all those who loved her. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Waddell family.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.