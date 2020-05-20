Carol Wadell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Kay Waddell, age 78, of Willis, Texas left this Earth Wednesday May 13, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in her grandparents home June 23, 1941 in Jefferson County, Oklahoma to Cleo May Page and Cecil O. Hess. She grew up in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Carol was in the high school graduating class of 1959 and attended OK State for 1 year. Carol met her husband, Robert W. Waddell in the 8th grade and weathered a wonderful 58 years of marriage together. They had a passion for every dog that needed love and found immense joy in all that nature had to offer. She had always been an artist. She painted in oils, acrylics, and watercolors. Later in her life, she became immersed in needlecraft and garden art. Her garden art enhanced the beauty of the flowers and plants she loved. Carol is survived by her husband and all those who loved her. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Waddell family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved