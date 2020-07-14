Carole Dusebout

1/1
Carole Ann Dusebout, 85, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Victor and Hannah Willitt. Carole graduated from the University of Texas and was a member of the Christian Faith and Life Community. She spent her career of over 30yrs. as a teacher and spent her last 25yrs. in Conroe Independent School District. While working in Conroe she taught at Washington Junior High School and at Conroe High School.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 61yrs. Ed; sons David Dusebout, Paul Dusebout and wife Patricia; grandchildren Ian LaGrace, Dylan and Maxwell Dusebout; great-grandchild Bailey Dusebout; sister Marg Fortner and numerous family members and friends. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 14 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
