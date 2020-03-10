On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Carolyn (Carol) Smith, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 82.

Carol was born on March 24, 1937 in Malvern, AR to L. D. And Ona Huchingson. She later married W. H. (H) Smith and moved to CONROE, TX where they resided for 56 years and raised both their daughters, Melanie Smith Parker and Sharon Smith, both of Dallas, TX. They recently moved to Richardson, TX to be closer to their girls.

Carol devoted her life to her family and was the most loving mom two girls could have. She was loved by her friends and family for her sweet disposition, kind heart and quick wit. She had an infectious smile and compassionate spirit that lasted throughout her life. Everyone who met Carol loved her.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joann Stewart and her brother Donald Huchingson. She is survived by her husband, daughters, son-in-law Lanc Parker, only granddaughter Hagan Farrell and husband, ClayFarrell and 3 precious great grandchildren, Connor, Luke and Jackson Farrell of Ft. Worth, TX. She is also survived by several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m. at Sparkman Funeral Home, 1029 S. Greenville Ave., in Richardson, TX. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.