Catherine "Kitty" Anderson Poole Brown passed peacefully into Heaven on September 04, 2019 at the Woodlands Methodist Hospital in Conroe, TX. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. Patrick Morgan Brown; her parents, Florence & George Poole; her brother, George Poole & his wife Elsie; sisters, Elsie Hicks & her husband John; Dena Cartwright & her husband Allan; and Florence Barrett; sister-in-laws, Edna Hennessy & husband Hugh; and Dorris Clark; nephews, Eddie Poole, Bobby Brown, and Freddy Martin; and her beloved son-in-law Leonard H. Mikeska, Sr. Catherine is survived by her 3 children; son, Patrick M. Brown, & wife Jimmie of Houston; daughters, Linda C. Brown, of Millican and her precious Nan - Nancy S. Mikeska, of Conroe. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters, Erin Catchings & husband Jason; Megan Jones & husband Kyle; and Leah Marsh & husband TJ; grandsons, Damian Jones & fiancé Detra; Lieutenant Junior Grade, Justin Brown & wife Brittany; great-grandson, Anderson Catchings, and 3 beautiful great-granddaughters, Morgan, Kennedy, and Ashton Jones. She is also survived by her brother, John Poole, & wife Yvonne, of Conroe and many special nieces and nephews. Catherine was born on October 17, 1927 in Fairbanks, TX where she spent her childhood. She was the daughter of a successful dairy farmer and learned the meaning of hard work at an early age; a lesson she never forgot and one she taught her children. Being raised in a Christian home, Catherine gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was an humble servant of God who quietly served Him her entire life in any manner that she could. A long time member of the First United Methodist Church, she served as Secretary and President of the Women's Society of Christian Women. She was a member of the Basic Sunday School Class where she served several years as Sunshine Lady. She served as a Communion Steward and took great pride in ensuring everything was ready for each Communion Service and she also taught the fourth grade Sunday School Class for many years. Catherine graduated from Sam Houston State University where she was elected to the Student Council her freshman year. She graduated Suma Cum Laude and was a Master Degreed Educator, retiring with 30 years of service from Magnolia ISD, and Conroe ISD. She said often, that teaching was a privilege. She cherished her students, and colleagues and was so proud of their accomplishments; many of whom became life long friends. She was an active member of the Texas State Retired Teachers Association. She was a Phi Theta Kappa Pledge and served as an Eastern Star of Texas Worthy Matron.

Catherine married the only man she ever loved, Patrick, who gave her the name of Kitty, early in their relationship. Kitty spent her 69 years of married life supporting him in all his endeavors. She was a master in the kitchen and no one's pie came close to her homemade award winning pecan pie. She loved the Aggies and rarely missed a home football game. When Sam Houston played the Aggies several years ago, she was thrilled. Catherine viewed life with joy and captured that joy in many of her paintings.

But mostly, Catherine was a quiet loving sole who gave from her heart. She devoted her life to serving her God, her family, and her friends.

Pall Bearers will be Damian Jones, TJ Marsh, Kyle Jones, Pat Brown, Wesley Mikeska, and Leonard Mikeska, Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Cashner's Funeral Home, 801 Teas Rd. (FM 3083) Conroe, TX 77303. Services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Faith Chapel, 4308 W. Davis (SH 105 W.) Conroe, TX 77304, with Dr. Jeff Olive Officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Rd. (FM 3083) Conroe, TX 77303. Fellowship and lunch will follow interment at Cashner's in the reception room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's honor, to the First United Methodist Church, Music Ministry for the Interns, 4308 W Davis (SH 105 W.) Conroe, TX 77304.

A special thank you to all of Catherine's care givers over the years, and especially Ebony, Lori, and Robert from Genesis. And thank you to nurses Nikki, Angelina, and Rose from the Methodist Hospital, your gentle kindness was a gift .

Every sunrise holds a promise and every sunset a gentle peace. Thank you Momma for so many.