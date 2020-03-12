Houston - Catherine Cecilia (Lanou) Bortnick, 90, originally of Ware, Massachusetts, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at The Houston Methodist Hospital, at TMC.

She leaves her daughters, Donna Bortnick Matthews of Montgomery, Texas, and Darlene Bortnick Abdouch of Houston. She also leaves her sons-in-law, Ray Matthews and Michael Abdouch, as well as her grandson, Michael Ray Matthews and his fiancé, Brandi Kehoe of Houston. Her surviving sisters are Alice Lanou Mylnarski of Ware, and Marlene Lanou Lemoine Huie of Ft. Myers, FL. She was predeceased by her husband Walter William Bortnick, originally from Gilbertville, MA in 2007, as well as her father Leo, and mother Mary Catherine Kulig Lanou and sisters, Ruthie Lanou Vallone and Lorraine Lanou Metcalf. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Mass for Catherine will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30AM v in St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston 77024. Burial will be later this summer in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Hardwick, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Houston, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 58 Church St., Gilbertville, MA 01031, or to the .

An online guestbook is available at Charbonneaufh.com