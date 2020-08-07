1/
Cathy Ann Barrilleaux
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Ann Barrilleaux "Indelicato" was born September 17, 1955 in Houston, Texas and sadly left this world on July 28, 2020 after a longtime battle with health issues. Cathy was born in Houston, Texas but for the past 25 years she called Willis, Texas her home. She loved to fish, and especially enjoyed visiting the beach where she could sit for hours fishing, enjoying the sound of the waves, watching boats, people and just enjoy being outside. Her other interests included painting, jewelry making and reading and was known for skipping ahead in books and reading the ending early into a book. She enjoyed family get togethers and when her health would allow it, she would cook for hours. She loved to make you something special that she knew you liked. She will be truly missed!

Cathy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Phil and Ann Indelicato and sister Phyllis Walters. She is survived by her sister Mary Mahavier, sister JoAnn and husband Tom Valentine, brother Phil Indelicato, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 Rd W, Willis, with visitation with the family from 5:00 - 6:00 PM prior to the service. Those wishing in lieu of flowers may donate on behalf of Cathy to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
(936) 890-0454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved