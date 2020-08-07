Cathy Ann Barrilleaux "Indelicato" was born September 17, 1955 in Houston, Texas and sadly left this world on July 28, 2020 after a longtime battle with health issues. Cathy was born in Houston, Texas but for the past 25 years she called Willis, Texas her home. She loved to fish, and especially enjoyed visiting the beach where she could sit for hours fishing, enjoying the sound of the waves, watching boats, people and just enjoy being outside. Her other interests included painting, jewelry making and reading and was known for skipping ahead in books and reading the ending early into a book. She enjoyed family get togethers and when her health would allow it, she would cook for hours. She loved to make you something special that she knew you liked. She will be truly missed!
Cathy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Phil and Ann Indelicato and sister Phyllis Walters. She is survived by her sister Mary Mahavier, sister JoAnn and husband Tom Valentine, brother Phil Indelicato, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 Rd W, Willis, with visitation with the family from 5:00 - 6:00 PM prior to the service. Those wishing in lieu of flowers may donate on behalf of Cathy to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
