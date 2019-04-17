Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia K. McAlpin. View Sign

Funeral services for Cecelia Kay (Ward) McAlpin, age 69, of Tyler, Texas will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Elwood Stetson officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. Mrs. McAlpin joined her Heavenly Father on April 13, 2019. She was born July 29, 1949 to the late James Ward and Yvonne Ward Taylor of Tyler. She is survived by her brother Mike Ward; niece, Tiffaney Ward Clark and husband Jason; and nephew, Michael Ward and wife Whitney. Kay loved all her great-nieces and nephews very much. Cecelia, Jack and Ruby Clark and Reese and Scotty Ward loved spending time with their Aunt Kay and she will be missed dearly. Kay or as her family called her "Aunt Kay" always looked forward to a holiday, birth, or birthday where she could spend time with everyone. She was always the first to arrive and often the last to leave. She is also survived by her former spouse Pete McAlpin of Conroe; and other nieces and nephews, James Iacino, Chelsea Iacino, Ashley McAlpin, Kevin McAlpin, Tracey McAlpin, Lisa Chase, Timothy McAlpin, David McAlpin, Bonnie McAlpin and Holly Anne. Anyone that knew Kay also knew that she loved and cared for her family and her friends, which included her beloved dogs Ollie, Winfrey and Baxter. Kay was very involved in her community of Conroe, TX where she was a member of the April Sound Ladies Association and the April Sound Lady Niners golf group. She wrote a social column "Lake Country Happenings" for the Conroe Courier for over a decade. She also owned and operated Artisans Art Gallery for 12 years. She was a cancer survivor and in 1999 was the chairman of the Cattle Barron's Ball benefiting The . Pallbearers will be Michael Ward, Mike Ward and Jason Clark. Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713 or the , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.

