95, was born on April 25, 1925 in White City, TX (San Augustine County). He entered the U.S. Army in September 1943, serving in the Company G 165 th Infantry in the Pacific 27 th . He was wounded in Okinawa. When he returned to Combat, he served with the Operational Forces of Japan. He received 2 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Combat Infantry Badge 1 st Award, Honorable Service lapel button, World War II and Purple Heart Medals. He returned to Cleveland, Texas in 1946 and went to work at Cleveland Motors, married Wilma Crawford, and had 2 children, Barbara & Edd. After a few years, Cecil received a call from God and served as a pastor in the Cleveland, Conroe and Willis areas, as well as 4 years in Washington State. Cecil served as a church building consultant for the Tryon-Evergreen Baptist Association in Conroe and retired as a building contractor. He also served as the Chaplain of Purple Heart Club 768. Cecil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilma; son, Ira Edward (Little Edd) Jordan; son-in-law, Larry Lumpkin; and grandson-in-law, Dennis Roberson; his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara & husband DeWayne Hawkins; daughter-in-law, Shirley Jordan; grandchildren, Anjanette Roberson, Wesley & wife, Amanda Lumpkin, Christy & husband, Stacy Trantham and John (J.J.) and Alexis Jordan; great-grandchildren Dillan and wife Samantha, Austin & Drew Roberson, Grace & Tessa Lumpkin, Aaron, Isaac and Jaaven Aldape, Lucas Trantham, Ethan, Hailey and Andrew Jordan and other relatives and friends. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, TX. Those wishing to post tributes to the family may do so at
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 13 to May 26, 2020.