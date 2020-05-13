95, was born on April 25, 1925 in White City, TX (San Augustine County). He entered the U.S. Army in September 1943, serving in the Company G 165 th Infantry in the Pacific 27 th . He was wounded in Okinawa. When he returned to Combat, he served with the Operational Forces of Japan. He received 2 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Combat Infantry Badge 1 st Award, Honorable Service lapel button, World War II and Purple Heart Medals. He returned to Cleveland, Texas in 1946 and went to work at Cleveland Motors, married Wilma Crawford, and had 2 children, Barbara & Edd. After a few years, Cecil received a call from God and served as a pastor in the Cleveland, Conroe and Willis areas, as well as 4 years in Washington State. Cecil served as a church building consultant for the Tryon-Evergreen Baptist Association in Conroe and retired as a building contractor. He also served as the Chaplain of Purple Heart Club 768. Cecil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilma; son, Ira Edward (Little Edd) Jordan; son-in-law, Larry Lumpkin; and grandson-in-law, Dennis Roberson; his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara & husband DeWayne Hawkins; daughter-in-law, Shirley Jordan; grandchildren, Anjanette Roberson, Wesley & wife, Amanda Lumpkin, Christy & husband, Stacy Trantham and John (J.J.) and Alexis Jordan; great-grandchildren Dillan and wife Samantha, Austin & Drew Roberson, Grace & Tessa Lumpkin, Aaron, Isaac and Jaaven Aldape, Lucas Trantham, Ethan, Hailey and Andrew Jordan and other relatives and friends. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, TX. Those wishing to post tributes to the family may do so at