Charles "Rick" Bebber, 45, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1974 in Oklahoma City, OK and his family moved to Conroe when he was around the age of nine. After completing some college, Rick decided to follow in his dad's footsteps and pursue a career in construction with a focus on residential remodeling. He spent a great deal of time in the professional bass fishing industry as well, and his love of the outdoors and nature extended to sports and especially "critter hunting" with his daughter, Hannah. Rick sought out the joyful side of life and loved to "entertain" his friends and make people laugh. His laughter could fill a room and his quick wit was unmatched. Rick was a member of Awaken Church in Conroe and loved his family there, helping and serving in any way possible. He loved to worship and was passionate about the word of God. Rick loved to give and encourage. He was a highly devoted and loyal husband and father.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Bebber. He is survived by his loving wife Leslie and daughter Hannah; mother-in-law, Pam Pasket; sister-in-law, Laura Marinelli and husband Tommy; nieces, Elizabeth and Emily; nephews, Ethan, Eli, and Easton; uncle Ranse Moore and wife Tammy; aunts, Deborah Cornuaud and Melony White and husband David; great aunt, Barbara Pendley; and many cousins and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Conroe Bible Church, 4491 N I-45 Frontage Rd, Conroe, Texas 77304. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com