Charles "Bud" Cress passed away peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas on May 20, 2020 after years of progressive decline due to LBD. He was 81. He worked in various fields during his working life 20 years in the U.S. Navy, 10 years in management for Mitchell Energy and Development Corporation, and in security for a little over 10 years. Bud was born in Peru, Indiana on January 9, 1939 to Cecil and Isa (See) Cress. He was preceded in death by both parents as well as his older brother James Cress. He is survived by his immediate family: his wife of 59 years, Betty (Smyth) Cress, son Anthony Cress, daughter Angela Cress, and son Tracy (and wife Camille) Cress; as well as Bud's siblings: brother John "Joe" Cress (and wife Pat) of South Bend, IN; sister Carol "Susie" (and husband Marvin) Snyder of Brighton, MI; sister Joyce Degunya of Peru, IN; and brother Jerry Cress of Peru, IN. Bud graduated from Peru High School in 1957. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 - 1977. During Bud's career in the Navy, he was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Princeton in San Diego, CA; stationed in Yokohama, Japan, stationed aboard the U.S.S. Ranger in Alameda, CA; and retired while stationed in San Diego, CA as a First Class Petty Officer in Data Processing. Upon retiring from the Navy, Bud moved his family to Conroe Texas in 1977 and began work for Mitchell Energy in The Woodlands, TX. Bud loved bowling, golfing, fishing and reading voraciously, doing puzzles and playing cribbage and other card games. He especially loved listening to his "Golden Oldies" music and watching westerns. He was a trivia-buff about the movies and history, so he was a cut-throat player of the Trivial Pursuit board game. He also loved his dogs the family rescued over the years that have filled our home with joy and companionship. Bud's ashes will be taken to Mt. Hope Cemetery for interment in Peru, Indiana. Graveside service is pending. The family wishes to thank all of his extended family of friends whom he had contact and good times with over the years. He was a people-person, who loved to meet and talk and share a joke and a chuckle. The family would also like to thank Pathfinder Home Health and Bethel Hospice of Houston for all their care and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice, your local animal shelter, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.