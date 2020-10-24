1/
Charles Edward Beeson
1935 - 2020
Charles Edward Beeson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Charles was born on March 20, 1935 in Conroe, Texas to the late Melvin Edward Beeson and Mamie Mae Beeson. Charles finished his high school education at Conroe High in 1953. As a young man, he worked with his father in his saw mill business and as a rough neck in the oilfields. Worked for many years for Peden Iron and Steel. He helped start Continental Manufacturing. In 1979 started his own company in Montgomery County, El Dorado Construction Company installing Aerobic Septic Systems.

He was a master in leather works. He made belts, wallets, gun holster, purses and saddle repairs. He also taught a night class in woodcarving at North Harris Community College.

Charles will be greatly missed by his Family, Friends, and Fur Buddy Clayton (cat).

In May, 1969 he married the love of his life, Katheryn Humphreys in Houston, Texas. In 1979 they moved back to Montgomery County and built a home where he was raised.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Wayne Beeson; brother, James Royce Beeson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katheryn of 51 plus years and his children; son, Michael Hall and wife Gail of Iola, Texas; daughter, Pamela Janise and husband Joe; son, Tyrone Beeson; daughter, Theresa Parker; and a very special cousin, Roger Keen.

A visitation for Charles will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. and interment to follow at Freeman Cemetery.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
